ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire on the north side of Abilene.

On December 21, AFD was called out to Riatta Ranch Apartments off of Musken Road in response to a fire.

The fire affected one apartment and was quickly put out. According to AFD, the fire began in the kitchen and no injuries were sustained.

