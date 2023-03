ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle flipped on West Lake Road north of Abilene Wednesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. on March 1, a one-vehicle crash resulted in a car flipping and landing upside down. According to witnesses, the car’s brakes locked up, causing the driver to lose control.

There was no entrapment and the person was transported to a hospital for unknown injuries. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.