ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist has been transported to a hospital after a crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. on February 17, first responders were called to the area of Sayles Blvd and South 21st Street for a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Southbound traffic on Sayles Blvd has been reduced to one lane and northbound traffic has been rerouted.

According to a police officer, the vehicle was traveling south on Sayles Blvd and was struck by a motorcycle while pulling into a driveway. The driver of the vehicle is said to be okay and the motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.