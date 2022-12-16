BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland.

It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and 42.3 km (26.6 miles) southeast of Andrews.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3, which would feel the equivalent of a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in Abilene.

Courtesy of USGS

According to the U.S. Geological Survey website (USGS), reports of this earthquake range to the southern part of New Mexico, north of San Angelo and as far north as Lubbock.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.