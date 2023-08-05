ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is working on a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hickory Street and North 21st Street.

Police have confirmed that a 54-year-old man has been killed. According to Public Information Coordinator Rick Tomlin, the man hit three parked vehicles and was found with a gunshot wound.

At this time, it is unclear if the gunshot wound played a factor in the crash, and this remains under investigation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional updates.