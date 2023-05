ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the early hours of Saturday, May 13.

Around 1:11 a.m., crews responded to the 1400 block of Orange Street to a house fire. According to officials on the scene, seven occupants were home at the time as well as many dogs and cats. All were evacuated safely.

The cause of this fire remains unknown at this time and BigCountryHomepage.com will update if additional information is released.