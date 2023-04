ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house in north Abilene caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., crews responded to the area of North 6th Street and Graham Street to a residential fire. No occupants were home at the time and crews were able to get two dogs out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed and BigCoutryHomepage will update f additional information is released.