ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street.

UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries.

Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the fire, but were able to evacuate without injury.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.