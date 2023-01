ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive.

Around 4:30 p.m. December 31, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

No one was home at the time and animals were evacuated by neighbors and firefighters.

The fire remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.