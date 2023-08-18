TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grass fire has occurred in the area of County Road 150 and Highway 83/84. Police scanner traffic suggests a structure fire may have caused a grass fire.

According to officials, the fire is on a ranch south of Old Coleman Highway and is moving northeast. No structures are threatened, but caution is advised on Highway 83/84 due to smoke and onlookers.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office shared that the 911 system is being overloaded and officials ask that people refrain from calling to report the fire. Northbound traffic on Highway 83/84 has been shut down.

According to the Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer, it has affected 200 acres and is 0% contained as of 5:40 p.m. Friday.

Multiple crews are on the scene, and smoke can be seen from nearby towns. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.