BREAKING: Midland PD officials report active shooter in Odessa Home Depot

ODESSA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Midland Police Department have reported an active shooter situation in an Odessa Home Depot Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on injuries at this time, but we have reached out to our sister station in Abilene as well as the Midland Police Department for information.

On their Facebook page, Midland PD officials said they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles.

According to the post, “one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in… Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Officials have advised staying clear of the area and staying indoors.

UT Permian Basin campus is on lockdown at this moment and officials are urging students to stay inside.

Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or… Posted by UTPB – The University of Texas Permian Basin on Saturday, August 31, 2019

