Breaking: Multiple grass fires reported in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are multiple fires along the railroad tracks by East Highway 80.

The fire is near some of the buildings in the area around Rentech, impound lot.

There are at least 10 fire trucks on the scene. Authorities have asked the ecycle center to use loaders to move stacks of mulch.

Scanner traffic indicates the fire was started by a passing train, the scanner also indicates that loop 322 is shut down in the area.

Forest Service and Airdrops have been requested to control the fire.

According to The Abilene Fire Department, the fire has died down considerably but there are multiple spots still burning

KTAB/KRBC will release more information as soon as it is available.