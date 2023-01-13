ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tank battery has caught on fire off of County Road 157.

Around 4:18 p.m. January 13, Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department responded to Fox Ranch for a reported oil filed storage tank fire. Shortly after, Engine 7, Tender 1 and Brush 5 arrived on scene.

Around 4:46 p.m., Sweetwater and Lake Sweetwater Fire Departments were called in for backup. Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby dry vegetation and worked to shut down the gas on site.

Courtesy of Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department

Maryneal Fire Department was asked to come out around 5:13 p.m. for mutual aid with a tanker, brush and more firefighters.

