ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23.

The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased before authorities arrived.

Throughout the evening, many calls were made about a women walking around traffic areas. As of now (10:38 p.m.) police do not suspect foul play or intoxication.

Police are on scene investigating and have blocked a part of South 14th Street. No arrest has been made.

