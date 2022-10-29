ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Around 8:18 p.m. Saturday, October 29, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on South 1st street outside Armando’s.

The male pedestrian was heading south from the train tracks when the crash happened, and he was declared deceased according to the Abilene Police Department.

This incident is currently under investigation and APD has not released anymore information at this time. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available. This year is the deadliest year on Abilene roads.