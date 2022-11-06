ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck and RV collided off of I-20 heading west early Sunday afternoon, taking out a guard rail in the process.

Around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, two vehicles collided on I-20 near the Grape Street exit.

2:07 p.m. UPDATE: Traffic is slightly backed up and tow trucks are on scene.

An Abilene Police Officer said that no one sustained major injuries. It is currently unknown how this accident occurred.

