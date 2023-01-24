A home north of Abilene is fully engulfed in fire Tuesday morning.

The fire ignited at a home on the 3100 block of Highway 351 in Hamby around 5:00 a.m.

First responders arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home. The fire seems to have also spread to outlying buildings on the property.

They quickly shifted to a defensive attack to prevent the fire from spreading and called for mutual aid from Abilene and other nearby fire departments.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was home during the fire or if there are any injuries.

Traffic is slow on Highway 351 near the fire.

