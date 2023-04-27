Law enforcement is searching for a missing kayaker at McCarty Lake in Shackelford County.

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are searching for a missing kayaker at a lake in Shackelford County.

Shackelford County game wardens confirm the search for the missing kayaker began at McCarty Lake southwest of Albany Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement was called to the lake after receiving a report that a vehicle had been sitting at the lake all day and a kayak had recently washed up to shore.

When they arrived on scene, investigators found the vehicle and the kayak, but no signs of the missing person.

Family members did confirm the kayaker is missing, so authorities searched the water with no luck.

Search efforts resumed Thursday morning. KTAB and KRBC are headed out to the lake to get updates on this breaking news situation.

The game wardens did not wish to provide identifying information on the kayaker out of respect for the family.

No additional details are available at this time.

