Homicide suspect on the run after pursuit in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A homicide suspect wanted out of San Angelo is now on the run after a multi-county pursuit ending in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, William James Martinez (aka Hernandez,) 39, should be considered armed and if seen 911 should be called immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle driven by Martinez in the pursuit was found after crashing into a field near the intersection of County Roads 115/158 in the Hamlin area.

Matinez was not found int he vehicle and a search was immediately launched. He still was not found.

According to a wanted poster issued by the San Angelo Police Department, Martinez is a homicide suspect and also has other warrants.