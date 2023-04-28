A missing kayaker has been found dead in Lake McCarty in Shackelford County.

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing kayaker has been found dead in a Shackelford County lake.

Authorities confirm game wardens found the kayaker’s body in the water of Lake McCarty Friday morning, after nearly 2 days of search efforts.

The game warden who spoke to KTAB and KRBC did not want to disclose the kayaker’s identity to give the family some privacy.

Law enforcement was initially called to the lake after receiving a report that a vehicle had been sitting at the lake all day Wednesday and a kayak had recently washed up to shore.

When they arrived on scene, investigators found the vehicle and the kayak, but no signs of the missing person.

Search efforts resumed Thursday and Friday.

No additional details are available at this time.

