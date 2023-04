ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – AbiMar Foods had an oven fire at the North 1st Street location on Thursday, April 27.

Around 5:40 p.m., crews responded to a commercial structure fire. Occupants were evacuated and five trucks responded. Firefighters are on the ground and the roof making sure the fire is out.

No injuries were reported and as of 6:20 p.m., workers have returned back to the building.