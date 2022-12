ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of Mockingbird Lane and North 6th Street.

Around 4:45 this evening, a pedestrian was stuck while in the crosswalk on Mockingbird Lane and did not sustain any fatal injuries.

The Abilene Police Department were not able to make a comment on if this was a student at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.