TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle in Tye rolled over with three people inside, two juveniles and one adult, according to a Tye police officer.

Around 10:55 p.m. March 3, crews responded to a one vehicle rollover crash near the exit of Flying J Travel Center. No entrapment was reported and all three involved were transported to a hospital for unknown injuries.

A Chocolate Lab was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and police are searching the woods for the dog.

This crash remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.