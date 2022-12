ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street.

Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed.

No one was injured or home at the time of the fire and the cause is unknown. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.