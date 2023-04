ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A shed caught on fire Sunday evening in north Abilene.

Around 10:30 p.m. April 23, crews responded to the 700 block of Huckleberry to find a shed fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm called for power lines that were down according to officials on scene.

A witness said they think the cause was due to a possible generator malfunction and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information is released.