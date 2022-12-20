ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were shots fired at an Abilene Allsups this evening.

Around 10:00 p.m. December 20, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the Allsups on Barrow Street. According to an APD officer, witnesses heard “Give me all your money” followed by shots fired. No one was hit and the suspect and victim are no longer on scene.

At this time, APD has called this incident a random shooting and is still under investigation. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.