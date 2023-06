ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train derailed near the cross street of Pioneer and South 1st at 4:42 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

A witness told KTAB/KRBC she saw the train shaking before it tipped over.

Police have confirmed there are no injuries, and no vehicles were involved. They also confirmed there are no safety hazards at this time.

KTAB/KRBC is on the scene and BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.