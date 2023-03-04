ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person has been transported to the hospital for unknown injuries after colliding with a guardrail.

Around 6:10 p.m. on March 4, crews responded to a wreck near Southwest Drive and Winters Freeway. An officer from the Abilene Police Department said one person was transported to a hospital. They added that it is unclear whether this was a one-vehicle accident or a hit-and-run at this time.

The cause of this wreck remains under investigation and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information becomes available.