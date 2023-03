Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck has crashed into an apartment complex in north Abilene.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, a truck collided into the Prairie Gardens Apartment Complex on the corner of North 5th Street and Victoria Street. Officials told KTAB/KRBC that there are no injuries and that this crash remains under investigation.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.