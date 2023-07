ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A car flipped in a crash in South Abilene Wednesday evening.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on July 5, two cars collided near the intersection of South 27th Street and Willis Street. At this time, the cause is unknown, and no one involved was transported to the hospital.

The northbound lane has been blocked as crews work to clear the scene. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.