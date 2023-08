ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A USPS truck has rolled over onto its side in west Abilene.

On Saturday, August 26, crews responded to the intersection of North 3rd Street and Mockingbird Lane for a two-vehicle crash. According to officials on the scene, a driver ran a red light and hit the USPS truck.

No major injuries were reported, and one driver will be cited. The road is open as of 4:50 p.m., and BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.