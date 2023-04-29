CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-20 in Cisco Saturday afternoon.

A little after 5:00 p.m., crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near mile marker 335. An officer on scene told KTAB/KRBC that one vehicle crossed over towards the other in the preliminary investigation.

Two people were involved, one was alert but life-flighted to a hospital for injuries. The condition of both involved is unknown at this time.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.