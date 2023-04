ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire has begun at Stone Gate Apartments in west Abilene Friday night.

Around 10:00 p.m. April 7, crews responded to 5135 Fairmount Street. According to officials, all occupants evacuated with no injuries. One resident told KTAB/KRBC the fire began in the kitchen.

No further details have been released. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.