ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to witnesses. The owner of the vehicle walked out of his home located next door and saw flashlights pointed into the vehicle.

That’s when an altercation occurred between the owner and APD and shots were fired. While officials have not released information on this incident, witnesses said that the 36-year-old man was shot and was carrying a 2-year-old toddler at the time. That toddler, according to witnesses, ran next door from where the car was parked to family members inside a house while crying.

KTAB/KRBC spoke to witness Kenneth Patterson, who said the man did not look like a threat.

“No sir, from all our knowledge, that he was no threat from what we’ve seen,” Patterson commented.

The 10-year-old-son of the man that was shot shared what he heard.

“I heard two gunshots and I heard the cops saying ‘Get on the ground,'” he explained. “Then the baby came crying, we opened the door and picked him up, it was hard.”

KTAB/KRBC spoke to relatives who confirmed that the man was armed, but he did not know that it was police that were outside a home where his car was parked.

The 36-year-old man who was shot is now in the hospital and while his condition is unknown at this time, the family said he is excepted to recover.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.