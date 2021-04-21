Breckenridge Cafe closing after nearly 100 years

BRECKENRIDGE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pam’s Cafe (formerly Nails Cafe) will be closing for good on April 30. Taking over in 1983, Pam and Bud Harrison have cooked, cleaned, and cared for this Breckenridge landmark.

Nails Cafe (date unknown)

“She (Mrs. Nail) passed away in the early 80s, Pam and Bud took it over and just kept the tradition going,” said cafe regular Michael Peeks.

Mrs. Nail ran the place for more than 50 years beginning in the early 30s.

Mrs. Nail with customers (1940s)

Before the Harrisons took over, Mrs. Nail operated with a small grill installed in the countertop and little else.

The Harrisons brought with them a bigger grill, two deep fryers, and eventually upgraded the fridge, while vastly expanding the menu.

Whether it’s her cold weather chili or highly praised steak fingers, patrons say there’s just something unique about the way they run things.

“She has made her own traditions here that Mrs. Nail didn’t have,” said Peeks.

For decades, this little Stephens County restaurant served as a local hot spot for those that knew about it.

“It’s all right here, you see everybody. It’s like they come to your home, you want to make them welcome, and that part we will miss” Says Bud Harrison.

For many who ate there growing up, the news of the Harrisons’ retirement gave them one last chance to sit on the barstool and think about the old days.

“My dad brought me here in 1959 or ’60 for breakfast for the first time. I was 5 or 6 years old, then we went quail hunting,” Peeks says. “We used to run from the high school when the dinner bell went off to get down here so you could get a seat, eat, and then we’d walk back.”

And though the Harrisons are sad to see their customers say goodbye to a lifelong tradition, they are looking forward to retirement.

“Hopefully take it easy a little bit…Not get up at three o’clock in the morning,” Said Bud and Pam.

The Cafe is located at 318 West Walker street in Breckenridge, and their final day is April 30 from 5 a.m. until 4 p.m.