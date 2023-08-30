BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tuesday at approximately 10:30 p.m., a 911 call came in from the Hubbard Creek Lake Reservoir in an area known locally as ‘The Rocks.’ The call was made by a group of young men who said their friend had gone underwater and had not resurfaced for some time.

‘The Rocks’ area

Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach told KTAB/KRBC that first responders arrived to find the body of 21-year-old Kade Tyler Mercer. Mercer was unresponsive, and first responders pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Roach shared that the young men who had made the call were not on the scene when first responders arrived. Authorities later located those men and interviewed them. Roach said the investigators believe they may have been underage drinking and left the scene after their call for fear of consequences.

The young men who made the call did, however, locate Mercer in the lake and drag him to shore before leaving the scene.

“I feel for the family, you know? My heart goes out to them,” said avid lake-goer and Breckenridge resident Johnny Hamilton.

Hamilton and his neighbor Lyn Gibson frequent the shores of Hubbard Creek Lake. They said they do not know the Mercer family, but their support, as well as the communities, are behind them during this exceedingly difficult time.

Remnants of a campfire at Hubbard Creek Lake

“Breckenridge is a really tight-knit little community. People stick together and look out for people…If there’s anything I can do for them, let me know,” Hamilton shared.

“I didn’t know the family, but hey, we’re here,” Gibson added.

Roach said an autopsy is being performed, and while an official cause of death has not been confirmed, he does not suspect foul play.