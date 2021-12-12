Breckenridge family displaced in Saturday night fire, how to help

BFD: Family of 5 loses everything to a late night house fire Saturday

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge family was displaced after a late night fire Saturday and is in need of community support, according to the Breckenridge Fire Department (BFD).

In a recent Facebook post, BFD reports that the family of five lost everything and is in immediate need of clothing.

Sizes

Dad:

Pants- 36/30

Shirts- 2x

Shoes- 9

Mom:

Clothing- 2x

Shoes- 8.5

Daughter, 14:

Clothing- Women’s large

Shoes- 8

Daughter, 8:

Clothing- 7/8

Shoes- Kids’ 13

Daughter, 3:

Clothing- 3T

Shoes- 9

How you can help

BFD says you can donate clothes to the Breckenridge Fire Station, located at 120 East Elm Street in Breckenridge.

Although the family’s insurance plan will cover most costs, the family is mostly and immediately in need of clothing; underwear, shirts, pants, sweaters, jackets, socks and shoes.

BFD says the Red Cross has been contacted for its services. Due to privacy concerns, details of the house fire are not available at this time.