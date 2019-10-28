Breckenridge Fire Department warns hunters after 2 RVS burn down in a deer camp

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge Fire Department and the Hubbard Creek VFD battled a fire in a deer camp setup where 2 RVS were fully involved.

The BFD is now advising the public to make sure the campsites are mowed and kept clean of unnecessary flammable materials.

“Make sure that the electrical supply that you have is designed for the load you are putting on it, use extension cords that are rated for RV use,” said the Breckenridge Fire Department in a Facebook post. “When not in use we recommend turning off all power by a positive mode, unplug cords or turn off the breakers.”

According to the BFD, they responded to a report of smoke near the “rock pit on CR 141.”

When crews arrived at the deer camp setup, there were 3 RVS on the scene, two of them fully involved and “already beyond saving,” and a third one that was protected.

” BFD used 3 trucks, 3 men and 1 Chief and Hubbard Creek VFD used 3 trucks and 5 men. 2500 gals of water were used as well as 8 bottles of foam for full extinguishment. 3 acres of grass also burned during this response,” said the Breckenridge Fire Department.