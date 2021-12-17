Breckenridge Fire Department’s Chief announces retirement and new position

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chief Calvin Chaney, with the Breckenridge Fire Department (BFD) took to Facebook to announce his retirement from from his post.

Chief Chaney announced that he accepted a new position with the Texas Commission of Fire Protection (TCFP), and will start January 10, 2022.

“I have worked here for 30 years and this job offer came open with the State,” Chief Chaney said in the post.

According to the post on BFD’s Facebook page, Chief Chaney’s last day will be January 7, 2022.

Chief Chaney celebrated his 30th year with BFD in October, according to Breckenridge American.

The announcement included that BFD is working to fill the position of Fire Chief internally.