Breckenridge man killed in vehicle crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge man died in a one-vehicle crash the early morning of Saturday. The accident happened at BI-20, 0.8 miles West of Trent in Taylor County.

Raymond Santos Baladez, male, 30 was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he was not wearing a seatbelt at the moment of the accident.

Three passengers were inside the vehicle at the moment of the accident, they were all taken to Hendrick Medical Center. One was taken with a serious injury.

The only minor in the vehicle was the only person wearing a seatbelt and was also taken to Hendrick Medical Center with stable injuries.

The preliminary crash report shows the vehicle was traveling North on BI-20 where it went around a curve where the road intersects with a bridge over IH-20. “The vehicle went off the West part of the road, struck a bridge, and fell off landing on a concrete barrier below the bridge in the median of IH-20.”

The crash is still under investigation.