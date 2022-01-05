Breckenridge man remembers singing in the Kennedy white house in 1962

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Wayne White lives in his childhood home. Just a few miles between Breckenridge and Cisco. He and his wife ranching the same land his family have for over a century.

“I grew up in this house. There were 5 or 6 of us kids. Boys slept in one the girls slept in the other side of the house so this was home.” Says White.

But no matter the decade ranching can be hard work. Though White says his family always found time for hobbies.

Portrait of young Wayne White

“My dad was a singer. Just a home singer in the house” Says White.

He recalls late night visits from the neighbors. Eating and singing and playing music well through midnight.

“And if we kids would sit real quiet over there in the corner we got to stay up. otherwise we had to go on to bed” White said.

His childhood love for singing turned to passion when in his eight grade year he joined the Breckenridge Boys Choir headed up by Mrs. Gwen Dean.

“I suspect she was the best teacher I ever had.” Says White.

Breckenridge Boys choir on White House steps (From JFK library)

Dean was known for taking in anyone who was willing to put in the effort. Teaching them all she knew.

“She made us sing Latin french English and Texan…Texan is, you really don’t have to do the vowels quite right.” White says.

Three years after he joined the choir was presented with a unique opportunity. Mrs. Dean just happened to know a man from Anson that was serving in the U.S. house of representatives at the time.

“She had a connection with Omar Burleson. He got with Jackie Kennedy and said you need to bring these people up here.” Says White.

Jackie Kennedy watching the Boys Choir (From the JFK library)

April 16th 1962 the whole Breckenridge Boys Coir arrived on the South Lawn of the White House. Ready to perform for the Kennedy’s alongside the Greater Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra. White says he can’t recall the songs they sang that day but he does remember meeting Mrs. Kennedy.

“Pretty…I didn’t wash my hands after i shook her hand for about two weeks ha hah.” White said.

Thinking back on that day White says he owes it all, and everything that’s come after to Mrs. Dean.

“She just expected excellence. She was one of the people that made me go into music.” White said.

Which he did, Teaching band for the next 4 decades all over the big country. Imparting the passion for son that he’d been given as a child.

“There’s no way for me to know what i would have done if it hadn’t been for Gwen Dean. She set my life on a track.” White says.