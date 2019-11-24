Breckenridge old Jewish Synagogue catches fire

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas, (KTAB/KRBC) – The Breckenridge Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning around 5:20 am. The building involved was the old Jewish Synagogue located at 302 North Parks.

According to the BFD, the building was being used as a storage/work area.

“Fire was extremely heavy on the east end of the building and already through the roof at the midpoint of the structure,” said the Breckenridge Fire department in a Facebook post. “BFD immediately went to heavy streams including 2 deck guns and one ladder aerial waterway.”

The heavy fire was knocked down in about an hour, for safety reasons the unstable brick walls had to be torn down.

A house located less than 4 feet away from the fire was saved from damage, except for one window that was broken.

According to the BDF social media post, crews remained on the scene till almost 11:00 am quenching all the hot spots.

“BFD was assisted at the fire by Breckenridge Police Department who got the occupants awake and out of the house that was in immediate danger,” said the BFD. “Sacred Cross Ambulance service remained on scene to monitor firefighters until released by command.”

The cause has not been determined because of the severe damage and the unstable structure of the building.

