Breckenridge Senior Center closing its doors permanently

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A place where senior citizens in Breckenridge have called home for nearly 40 years will be shutting its doors permanently on June 29.

Breckenridge City Manager Houston Satterwhite says it just became too expensive to keep operations going, saying it costs the city $120,000 a year to keep the doors open and staff employed, and with the smaller amount of people coming in, it just doesn’t seem to be worth it anymore.

“The numbers have dropped off from the early ’90s, there were over 100 people that used the facility and the numbers have dropped off considerably,” Satterwhite says.

The city is working with the local hospital to try and salvage the senior citizen program.

The hospital is offering up their space to create a smaller version of the current senior center.

That move is still up for a vote, but if it passes, it could save the city about $90,000.

“We have a real robust wellness program where community members come up and exercise, and so it kind of fits in with all of that, so it just made sense. And what safer place for them to be than the hospital?” says Chris Curtiz, Director of Business Development.

The hospital board still has to vote on the official move, and that won’t be done until July 7, eight days after the doors to the Senior Center close on June 29.

The hospital says it has already taken over the senior homebound meals, and expects to continue that program.

If passed by the hospital board, the new space would cost the City of Breckenridge $30,000 a year.