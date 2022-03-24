ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews with the Abilene Police Department are cleaning up debris at Loop 322 in south Abilene after an excavator hit and cracked the underside of a bridge.

Officials were called to the scene at Loop 322 and Maple Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where a large piece of heavy machinery being carried on an oversize load trailer struck the underside of the bridge while trying to go through the underpass.









Pieces of concrete were chipped off the side and underside of the bridge, exposing rebar and leaving concrete on the road below.

Traffic underneath the bridge was closed as crews worked to clean up the debris, but the Maple Street Bridge remained open as of time of publishing.