Bridge over Catclaw Creek on North 18th closed for foreseeable future

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Road construction is starting in North Abilene as the bridge over Catclaw Creek on North 18th Street is now closed.

The bridge has been patched several times, but deterioration has continued, rendering it unsafe for travel.

That leaves North 18th closed from Park Avenue to Kirkwood Drive for what could be as long as 2 years.

The City of Abilene and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are designing and then will have to build the new bridge.

The project expected to cost more than $1 million.