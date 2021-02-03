City of Abilene aims to bridge COVID-19 vaccine gap in minority communities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As mass vaccination efforts continue in the Big Country, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District hopes to bridge the gap with communities of color and vaccine hangups.

In a Zoom interview Tuesday, TCPHD Director Annette Lerma said the department is heavily relying on community partners to distribute vaccine information to populations such as Spanish-speaking residents. She adds that the lack of adequate info-sharing has not gone unnoticed.

“It has been frustrating,” said Lerma. “We don’t have a whole community outreach team. I’ve seen like in the big cities there are teams, their job is to do nothing but go out in the community for outreach. I don’t have that type of staff.”

From city board rooms to the creamery, vaccine conversations are also taking place over ice cream. At Mary’s Paleteria, Silvia Marin says it’s a language barrier that could be deterring Hispanics from signing up for vaccines.

“Because of work or lack of information we don’t go for our vaccine. Because of the language we don’t know where to look for when we need the vaccine,” said Marin (this interview was translated from Spanish.)

Across town at Phatheadz barber shop on Mockingbird street, barber Larry Gary says he’s heard client’s apprehension about the vaccine.

“People come through and maybe their family members get it. You get different reactions, some people say it doesn’t bother them others say they were sick for awhile,” said Gary.

Another man at the shop who wanted to go unnamed also mentioned that past medical atrocities like the Tuskegee study from 1932-1972 has planted a distrust of government-lead medicine in the black community. A distrust still seen today says Gary.

“For them to shoot out a vaccine as fast as they did, it’s questionable,” said Gary.

Both Gary and Marin say taking the vaccine will ultimately be an individual’s choice.

To sign up for the Public Health District’s vaccine waitlist visit this link