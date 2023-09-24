ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It might not feel like fall weather just yet in the Big Country, but it’s certainly starting to look like it with brightly colored pumpkins popping up everywhere.

Thanks to Ross Bennett, owner of ‘The Pumpkin Man,” Big Country residents can have the ease of getting pumpkins delivered to their neighborhood or even directly to their homes.

Bennett started the business back in 2007 when he had enough pumpkins to fill the bed of his pickup truck. Now, he delivers more than 2,000 pumpkins to Abilene in a semi-truck and sells out every year.

Having grown up in Floydada, Texas, also known as the ‘Pumpkin Capital of the United States,’ Bennett has plenty of experience picking pumpkins from local farms with his cousins and friends. He told KTAB/KRBC that he loves delivering pumpkins to the Big Country and holding neighborhood events because it’s a way to bring the community together and socialize.

Jennifer Beall, a resident of the Elm Creek neighborhood, has been a repeat customer of Bennett’s for several years.

“We love to shop with The Pumpkin Man, mainly because he’s local, but also because he has such a variety of pumpkins, and we love picking out all the fun, different ones,” said Beall.

Bennett starts delivering pumpkins the second week of September and plans to continue selling through Halloween. To learn more, visit The Pumpkin Man’s Facebook page.