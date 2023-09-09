ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bronc rider was killed at the West Texas Fair and Rodeo after falling off his horse Saturday night.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Expo Center Rochelle Johnson shared that, to her understanding, the rider fell off his horse and succumbed to his injuries.

“Just happened on an animal that is somewhat wild, and so precautions with that are limited. It’s kind of what happens with these. It can happen in these kinds of events, unfortunately. We pray for this young man’s family,” Johnson shared.

An ambulance is always in the arena during these events, and medical professionals were able to respond to the incident quickly.

No further information has been released at this time. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.