Brooks & Dunn to tour for first time in a decade

Country duo Brooks & Dunn announced they’re hitting the road a decade after retiring.

They announced a U.S. tour with 18 dates, beginning in May in St. Louis.

The country music stars Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Red Dirt Road.”

The tour comes on the heels of their album of duets, “Reboot,” released to critical acclaim last year.

They’ll have special guests on the tour instead of a traditional opening act.

The tour will include dates in Florida, Texas, and Georgia, among other states.

The last date is currently set for Sept. 19 in Chicago.

