Brookshire’s worker is 4th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Brown Co.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Brown County.

According to a news release from the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the fourth confirmed case comes from a woman in her 40s who is currently in quarantine.

She had no reported international travel or known exposure, and did not travel outside the county before showing symptoms.

The woman worked at Brookshire’s on AUstin Avenue, but has not been to work since March 30, the release states.

It is recommended that anyone who visited Brookshire’s on March 28, 29, and/or 30 self isolate and monitor your symptoms for 14 days. If you have fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, you should call your primary care physician and tell them you may have been exposed to COVID-19, the health department says.

According to the news release, Brookshire’s is voluntarily closing immediately and bringing in a third-party professional cleaning company to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store.

Brookshire’s says they will reopen when they are confident that any potential exposure has been eliminated.

You can see full news release below: